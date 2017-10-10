Busy week ahead for Zoo Kericho and Nakumatt FC

Nakumatt will travel to Kisumu to face Western Stima on Wednesday, the same day that Zoo will be welcoming Nzoia Sugar at Kericho Green Stadium

Nakumatt and Zoo FC have six games in the next eight days as they play catch up with the rest in the Kenyan Premier League.

The two clubs were reinstated back to the league last week following a Court of Appeal ruling that nullified the earlier decision by the High Court that scrapped off the league.

Having sat out of action for a whole week, the two teams will have to pay the prize with congested fixtures with days running out before the end of the league in November.

Nakumatt will travel to Kisumu to face Western Stima on Wednesday, the same day that Zoo will be welcoming Nzoia Sugar at Kericho Green Stadium.

Nakumatt will then proceed to Mumias to take on high flying Kakamega Homeboyz at Mumias Complex on Sunday as Zoo host former champions, Ulinzi Stars on Saturday.

Next Wednesday, Zoo will travel to Kisumu County to face Muhoroni Youth as Nakumatt host Tusker at Ruaraka grounds.