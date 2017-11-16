Butkevicius triple-double lifts Neptunas, Besiktas stun Bonn at the death

Arnas Butkevicius was the star of the show in Group B action on Wednesday, posting 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Arnas Butkevicius recorded only the second triple-double in Basketball Champions League history as Neptunas Klaipeda accounted for PAOK 82-69, while Besiktas Sompo Japan claimed a stunning win over Telekom Baskets Bonn.

Lithuanian forward Butkevicius was the star of the show in Group B action on Wednesday, posting 19 points, 13 rebounds and 10 assists.

Inspired by Butkevicius, Neptunas recorded their third consecutive win and fifth from six games.

Iberostar Tenerife also tasted victory over Elan Chalon, winning 73-61.

Ryan Boatright broke Bonn hearts with his game-winner at the death as Besiktas rallied to triumph 74-73.

Boatright nailed a jump shot with three seconds remaining to give Besiktas victory, after the Turkish team had trailed by as many as 14 points.

Besiktas finished the game on a 9-0 run to extend their winning streak to five matches in Group D.

A Rickey Paulding-inspired EWE Baskets Oldenburg overcame Juventus Utena in a high-scoring encounter, the German side prevailing 102-95.

Veteran Paulding sunk 35 points in a superb outing for the 35-year-old.

Elsewhere in Group A, Pinar Karsiyaka kept up some pressure on leaders Monaco courtesy of a 97-81 success over Enisey Krasnoyarsk.

Dinamo Sassari bounced back from consecutive losses to overcome UNET Holon 98-84.

In Group C, SIG Strasbourg defeated Rosa Radom 74-63 and AEK saw off Petrol Olimpija 91-73.