Button reveals where he plans to race in 2018

Jenson Button plans to play a full part in the 2018 Super GT season after getting a taste at Suzuka in August.

The 2009 world champion called time on his F1 career at the end of the 2016 season, moving into a backroom role at McLaren and filling in for Fernando Alonso at the Monaco Grand Prix in May when the Spaniard tried his hand at the Indy 500.

The 37-year-old made a one-off Super GT appearance for Team Mugen at the Suzuka 1000km last August, but he is hoping to be a more permanent fixture in the competition in the next campaign.

"I'm in a nice position that I have a few choices of things to do. I'll be racing next year in something," Button told Omnisport at an event to promote his new autobiography.

"It's most likely going to be racing in Super GT in Japan, which is a GT category but they're basically like Formula One cars with a bodyshell on it and it's endurance racing so you have a team-mate in the same car, so he'll do his stint and then jump out and I'll jump in the car.

"[I'm] really excited. I did one race this year in August and loved it and I got that real love back for racing again and competing so, yeah, it'll be a lot of fun. I'm looking forward to it."

Button would like to try his hand at the 24-hour race in Le Mans in the future, but a lack of interest in IndyCar means he is unlikely to try to emulate Graham Hill and become just the second man to complete the 'Triple Crown'.

"Graham Hill was the only person that did it and he actually won all three which is pretty awesome. To race in three completely different categories and win is very special. I would love to, but I have no interest in racing in Indy so it does take one away," he said.

"I want to go racing, I don't want to just go for a 'Triple Crown', I want to go racing because I enjoy it and I love Super GT so that's something I'll do.

"And I would really like to do Le Mans, I love the team atmosphere, that really means a lot to me, and it's a race with so much history and normally it attracts some very talented drivers and a big crowd as well so it's a great spectacle."

Jenson Button's new book 'Life to the Limit: My Autobiography' from Blink Publishing is available now.