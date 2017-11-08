How can I buy David Haye vs Tony Bellew tickets?

David Haye in action with Tony Bellew during their first fight in March - Action Images via Reuters

David Haye and Tony Bellew's first fight in March 2017 was worth every penny for the thousands who managed to secure tickets to the O2 Arena event.

Haye's team threw in the towel in the 11th round of their epic heavyweight bout with Bellew - and now they are going toe to toe for a second time in a bid to determine who is the better fighter.

North Greenwich will, once again, host the event eight days before Christmas.

The majority of tickets have already been sold, but here's our guide to the fight and how you can be there.

When and where is the fight?

The rematch will take place on Sunday December 17 at the O2 Arena in London.

Can I still buy tickets?

In a word: yes. Tickets first went on sale on Friday October 6, but there are still several remaining.

Haye vs Bellew 2 | How long until the fight starts? More