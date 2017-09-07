How to buy tickets to the 2018 World Cup in Russia

The 2017-18 season will be followed by the biggest event in football: the FIFA World Cup, which will be hosted by Russia next summer.

Qualification for the tournament is now winding down, with the draw for the group stage set to take place on Friday, December 1 in Moscow.

And once the fixtures are mapped up, the rush will be on across the globe to snap up tickets for matches on world football's grandest stage.

If you're hoping to head to Russia to see your country in action next June and July, Goal's guide has everything you need to know about World Cup ticket sales and will be updated with the latest information as it is released.

HOW CAN I BUY WORLD CUP TICKETS?

View photos World Cup 2018 More

World Cup tickets will be sold through FIFA.com's ticketing service.

As of September 2017, tickets have not gone on sale and few details about the purchasing process have been revealed.

The earliest pre-sale for the Confederations Cup in 2016 - which was specifically for Visa customers - did not start until November 2015, so we can probably expect the first World Cup tickets to become available at a similar time this year.

Full sales then began on December 1, with fans putting their names into a random selection draw.

That will probably commence soon after the World Cup draw takes place and the fixtures have been finalised in December so that fans are able to pick the specific games they want to apply for.

Once that process is complete - which was in March 2016 for the Confederations Cup - the remaining tickets are put on sale on a first-come, first-served basis.

Finally, a month or two before the tournament, last-minute sales will begin at ticketing centres in Russia.

HOW MUCH DO WORLD CUP TICKETS COST?

View photos World Cup ticket prices More

FIFA has split up ticket prices for the World Cup into four different categories.

Categories one, two and three will be available to fans across the world through the online ticket sales.

Category four is reserved for Russian residents and will consist of at least 350,000 tickets to be sold to local fans.

These tickets will cost less: for comparison, the cheapest category-four ticket is priced at approximately £17, compared to £80 for the cheapest from the other three categories.

Ticket prices in U.S. dollars (and Russian rubles for category four) are displayed in the graphic above. The table below shows the price conversion from U.S. dollars to British pounds as of September 2017.

Read More