Byrd named as referee for Mayweather-McGregor showdown

Robert Byrd will be the third man in the ring when boxing legend Floyd Mayweather takes on UFC superstar Conor McGregor.

The referee for the blockbuster showdown between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor has been named as Robert Byrd.

Byrd was confirmed as referee for the August 26 bout by the Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) on Wednesday.

Burt Clements, Dave Moretti and Guido Cavalleri will serve as the judges at ringside at the T-Mobile Area in Las Vegas.

The highly experienced Byrd is a member of the World Boxing Hall of Fame and has officiated numerous high-profile fights, most recently the Andre Ward-Sergey Kovalev light heavyweight title bout last November.

He also officiated Mayweather's title bout against Robert Guerrero in May 2013.

The NSAC also voted in favour of allowing Mayweather and McGregor to box in 8oz gloves, following requests from both fighters. McGregor has typically used 4oz gloves during his UFC career, while NSAC rules state that 10oz gloves should be used for fights at the 154lb limit.