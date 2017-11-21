Cadden clan descend on Hampden Park as Chris aims to upset Celtic

As befits a footballing dynasty, the extended Cadden family will board their personal team coach for the journey to Hampden Park and Sunday’s Betfred Scottish League Cup final between Motherwell and Celtic.

Chris Cadden, the Motherwell winger, is the twin brother of Nicky, who plays for Livingston, and they are the sons of Steve Cadden, who won a divisional title with Albion Rovers. “I think the family are running a bus to the game and they can’t wait for it,” said Chris Cadden. “My dad has been talking about it all week. My brother Nicky will be there too because he doesn’t have a game on Sunday.

“My mum and dad have been massive, the two of them. You don’t understand until you get a wee bit older. Just going to training on Tuesday nights and they are watching you in the rain and cold – you don’t appreciate that until you get older. My dad could be pretty harsh after games but it’s good to get a bit of criticism – the two of them have been brilliant for me.”

It goes without saying that Motherwell are underdogs for the first final of the season, against a Celtic side whose run of successive unbeaten domestic games reached 64 with their weekend 1-0 win over Ross County in Dingwall. Motherwell have, however, beaten Aberdeen and Rangers – respectively second and third in the Premiership – to get to Hampden, allowing their players and supporters to dream of the possibilities.

“We are looking at them and thinking – someone has to beat them,” Cadden said. “They are not going to go through their full history without getting beaten. Why not us? We can go full of confidence.

“We just took the draws as they came and I think that in every round we have been brilliant – in the Aberdeen and Rangers games we were fantastic. If we go out and play the way we did against them there is no reason why we can’t go out and win.”