More time for FKF as CAF cancel CHAN inspection tour

Kenya will have slightly more time on her hands to put the structures ahead of the 2018 Africa Nations Championship (CHAN) tournament.

This follows the Confederation of African Football (CAF) to cancel its intended inspection visit that was scheduled to begin on Thursday, September 7, 2017 in the four stadia earmarked for the matches.

The move has been necessitated by the current political situation in the country, following a recent Supreme Court ruling that annulled President Uhuru Kenyatta’s election victory in the just concluded Presidential elections.

“We have just been informed that in light of the recent happenings CAF will be sending its 2nd Vice president Mr. Constant Omari Selemani to assess the political and security situation of the country before they can proceed with the inspection visit,” said FKF president Nick Mwendwa is a statement.

“Consequently, the planned inspection visit that was scheduled for next week has been shelved, with CAF informing us that they will only announce a new date after the assessment of the political situation in the country,” added the FKF president.

Omari who will be met by the FKF president at JKIA is expected to jet into the country today, Sunday, September 3, 2017.