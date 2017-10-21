CAF Champions League Review: Wydad Casablanca book final berth

Achraf Bencharki scored a brace to down Algerian side USM Alger and send Wydad Casablanca into the CAF Champions League final.

Moroccan champions Wydad Casablanca are through to the CAF Champions League final for the first time since 2011 after overcoming USM Alger 3-1 in the semi-final second leg.

Following a 0-0 draw in Algeria, Wydad took charge on home soil as Walid El Karti and Achraf Bencharki struck either side of half-time.

Ayoub Abdellaoui reduced the deficit after the hour to give the visitors hope, but winger Bencharki added his second in stoppage time to seal a showdown with either Etoile du Sahel or Ah Ahly.

Wydad's chances of claiming a second continental title did take a blow with the second half dismissal of Amine Attouchi, who was shown two yellow cards in the space of nine minutes.