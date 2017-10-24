Caf Confed Cup final supersedes three league titles, says SuperSport United boss Khulu Sibiya

Matsatsantsa's boss believes that reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final is the club's biggest ever achievement

SuperSport United chairman Khulu Sibiya has described Matsatsantsa’s latest feat of reaching the Caf Confederation Cup final as the biggest achievement in the club’s history thus far.

SuperSport recently overcame Tunisian giants Club Africain away from home to book their place in their maiden continental showpiece only days after winning the MTN 8, and the club’s boss believes that this is his proudest moment as chairman.

“Reaching the Confed Cup final even supersedes winning three back-to-back league titles,” Sibiya told the media.

“This why I’m involved in football. It’s for times like these, when we get to a major African final weeks after winning the MTN8 final. I’m so proud of my players and head coach Eric Tinkler. For me this is my biggest moment in a long career as a football administrator,” he added.

Furthermore, Sibiya explained that SuperSport’s recent success was down to all stakeholders of the club buying into the club’s philosophy and did not just happen overnight.

“We have to get players and coaches who buy into the SuperSport philosophy. Not every player is suitable for us. The same goes for coaches,” he explained.

“We had Stuart Baxter who did well and left for Bafana Bafana, then we carefully looked and found in Eric the right man to take us forward. Eric has done a brilliant job. He hit the ground running,” he said.

Meanwhile, Sibiya lauded SuperSport’s character which they displayed in Tunisia and is now looking forward to the final against TP Mazembe next month.

“What I loved about the win over Club Africain was the way we went about it. The players put body and soul on the line. We showed real character,” he lauded.

“I just look at the likes of Bradley Grobler, Jeremy Brockie, Thuso Phala and especially defender Morgan Gould – and every other player in the team. They all put their bodies on the line and as management we can’t ask for more. We’re looking forward to playing DR Congo’s TP Mazembe in next month’s two-legged final,” he concluded.