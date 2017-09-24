Caf Confederation Cup Preview: Club Africain & Al Hilal Obeid look to bounce back

The Ravens take a slender advantage to Lubumbashi whilst Africain look to overturn it on home soil

In Lubumbashi, holders TP Mazembe will look to finish off Sudanese side Al Hilal Obeid in the second leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarter-final.

The Democratic Republic of Congo side came from a goal down to defeat Hilal 2-1 in the side’s first leg clash at the Al-Ubayyid Stadium in Sudan last Saturday courtesy of Ben Malango’s brace.

Mazembe will once again look to the 23-year-old striker as they look to underline their status as one of the favourites to win the second club football competition in the continent.

Hilal on the other end will be looking to overturn the 2-1 deficit against all odds.

South Africa's Supersport United awaits the winner of this match in the semi-finals after they ousted Zambia's Zesco United on Saturday. After a goalless draw in Pretoria last Friday, United scored a last-minute equaliser in Zambia to draw 2-2 and proceeded on away goal rule.

In Rades, Club Africain will welcome MC Alger of Algeria in the sides’ second-leg, having suffered a 1-0 defeat in Algiers last weekend.

The North African rivals will clash at the Stade Olympique de Radas on Sunday evening.

Hichem Nekkache’s strike separates the sides from the first leg result but Africain –playing in front of their hostile crowd- will fancy their chances.

The winners of this tie will face FUS Rabat in the semifinals.