Caf Confederation Cup Preview: FUS Rabat take slender lead to CS Sfaxien

The Tunisian side will seek revenge against their Moroccan counterparts in Sfax on Friday evening

FUS Rabat will take the narrow 1-0 advantage to Tunisia where they will visit CS Sfaxien in the return leg of the Caf Confederation Cup quarterfinal on Friday.

The Moroccan side claimed the narrow lead in the first leg clash - courtesy of Karim Benarif’s strike - played at the Stade de FUS in Rabat last Saturday and will look to make their advantage count at the Stade Taieb Mhiri in Sfax.

Sfaxien, who are three-time champions of this continental competition, will count on their experience in the completion to try and turn the tie around.

الفتح ينهي تداريبه استعدادا لمواجهة النادي الصفاقسي https://t.co/ko4rv3eOHg

VEILLE DE MATCH À SFAX https://t.co/19wJTtRvhZ pic.twitter.com/BW8eoJUcGU — Fath Union Sport-FUS (@FUS_OFFICIEL) September 21, 2017

The aggregate winners of this encounter will face either Al-Hilal Al-Ubayyid or TP Mazembe in the semi-finals.