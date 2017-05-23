Caf Confederation Cup Preview: Platinum Stars visit Mbabane Swallows, CF Mounana host SuperSport United

Matsatsantsa will be without Stuart Baxter for their game against Mounana, but the team should be able to cope without their outgoing head coach

The South African public will be watching Tuesday's Caf Confederation Cup matches with interest as both Platinum Stars and SuperSport United will be action.

Dikwena will be away to Mbabane Swallows in their second Group B match, while Matsatsantsa are already in Gabon to face CF Mounana.

Cavin Johnson's side should be wary of Swallows, who sit at the bottom of the table following their defeat to CS Sfaxien over a week ago.

Despite losing to the Tunisian giants, Swallows gave a good account of themselves, meaning Dikwena could be in for a big surprise should they take their neighbours lightly.

Johnson said he has already done his homework on Swallows.

"We have done some homework on them," Johnson told the club’s website.

"They play more or less a 4-4-2 system. They are very cagey. They allow you to have it and try hit you on the break. This is a worldwide thing that is happening right now. Everybody is trying to counterattack you so we have to be careful of that. They play football and we hope that they are able to give us a good game of football," he said.

Matsatsantsa on the other hand, will have to do without Stuart Baxter, who had to stay behind due his commitments as head coach of Bafana Bafana.

In his absence, Kaitano Tembo is expected to be in charge of the team in Gabon.

This will be the first ever meeting between Mounana and SuperSport, but the Tshwane side will know a bit more about their opponents going into this encounter.

Mounana were brushed aside by Orlando Pirates in the 2015 edition of the same competition, and SuperSport may as well fancy their chances against them.

Like Mbabane Swallows, Mounana are currently rooted at the bottom of Group D after having lost their opening match 2-0 to TP Mazembe.

The two PSL clubs drew their opening matches campaign, and they will be looking to register important wins to enhance their chances of qualifying for the next phase.