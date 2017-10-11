Caf confirm that Victor Gomes will replace Daniel Bennett for Caf Champions League semi-final clash

African football’s mother body Caf has confirmed that South African referee Victor Gomes will take charge of the crunch second leg semi-final clash between Egyptian giants Al Ahly and Tunisia’s Etoile du Sahel .

The clash which is set for October 22, at the Borg El Arab Stadium in Alexandria was believed to be originally manned by another South African referee in Daniel Bennett, but after experiencing a nightmarish afternoon in charge of the Fifa 2018 World Cup qualifier between Uganda and Ghana in Kampala this past weekend, according to Egyptian publication KingFut, Bennett was replaced by Gomes for the Champions League encounter.

However, Bennett’s woes are still not over with the Ghanaian Football Association having formally lodged a complaint against Bennett after he denied Ghana’s Thomas Partey two legitimate goals as offside, as well as denying them what seemed a clear-cut penalty.

Nonetheless, with over a week to go until the resumption of the Champions League, Caf has confirmed that Gomes is set to take charge of the fiery encounter, where ESS take a slender 2-1 advantage and will be assisted by fellow Premier Soccer League assistants, Johannes Sello Moshidi and Lindikhaya Bolo.