Caf to decide Kenya’s Chan 2018 fate next week

Kenya will know her fate next week, whether the country will be cleared to host 2018 edition of Africa Nations Championship (Chan).

Caf team of inspectors is expected to compile their report this weekend and it will form part of the agenda on September 23 during Caf’s executive meeting in Accra, Ghana, where Kenya’s fate will be sealed.

The inspection team has okayed Kasarani, the expected venue for the opening and closing ceremony, even as they head to Kipchoge Keino Stadium in Eldoret on Friday for the final tour before they deliver their final report this weekend.

A little finishing on the playing surface and media Tribune are expected to be done at Kasarani though Kinoru Stadium in Meru and Kipchoge Keino offers the biggest headache for Kenya which is in the race against time.

But even as the team of inspectors is said to have faith in Kenya to complete the technical preparation in time, top sponsors have raised concerns with the rising political situation in Kenya.

The Kenyan government will have to assure the continent body that everything will be fine before the host's fate can be rubber-stamped in Accra next week.

“The sponsors are not happy with the political climate in Kenya at the point,” Football Kenya Federation President, Nick Mwendwa, who has also admitted that Kinoru and Kip Keino stadia are not ready, told Goal on Friday.

Kenya is set to go for a second Presidential poll on October 17 following the nullification of the first poll by the Supreme Court of Kenya.

But with both the opposition and the government pulling in different directions, it is not yet clear whether the rising political temperature will subside by January.