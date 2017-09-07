CAF inspection delegation expected in Kenya next week

The final inspection tour will give a clear road map, whether Kenya will be granted the rights to host CHAN tournament in January

A high-level delegation from Conederation of Africa Football (CAF) is set to arrive in the country next Monday, September 11, 2017, for a third and final clearance inspection visit that will seal Kenya's fate on CHAN hosting rights.

The final inspection tour, that was initially scheduled for September 7, before it was called off, will give the clear road map, whether Kenya will host the 2018 Africa Nations champions (CHAN) tournament in January.

Kenya is way behind schedule in preparing the four venues earmarked for the event and the situation is even made worse by the recent decision by the Supreme Court to annul the presidential election with a second poll expected in October.

The CAF delegation, to be led by the continental football mother boy’s second Vice President, Constant Omari will be in the country for eight days.

Omari was in the country over the past weekend to inspect the current political situation but left in a huff last Monday to attend to a family matter in his home country.

The government has so far set aside close to Sh5 billion for the event though CAF also wants the Kenyan government to commit Sh7 billion as a guarantee that they are committed to hosting the game.