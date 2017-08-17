Caf to organise women's football symposium in March 2018

The continent's football body will organise women's football seminar to discuss issues involving the game

The Confederation of African Football is planning to organise a women's football symposium to discuss the way forward for women's game in Morocco in March 2018.

Nigeria Football Federation boss Amaju Pinnick revealed this during the 2017 Nigeria Women Premier League Super Four draws ceremony held in Lagos on Wednesday

"The present administration of Caf under president Ahmad Ahmad feel very dear and highly interested in women's football," Pinnick told media.

"We did our symposium where opinions were advocated and streamlined and we came out with a decision.

"In March 2018 in Morocco, Caf will be having a major symposium which will be exclusively for women's football.

"There, stakeholders will be invited to throwing every idea they have into the symposium. Part of what we are advocating is having a club championship in Africa.

"After the symposium, we are going to come out with some resolutions which a lot of people are working on.

"But we don't want to just take an action without opinions from various quarters and some stakeholders. I can assure you we are going to do it."