Cahill would 'do anything' to be in Australia's World Cup squad

Having helped Australia to qualify for the World Cup, Tim Cahill is now keen to address his club future so he can be part of the squad.

Tim Cahill has hinted he could leave Melbourne City in order to be part of Australia's World Cup squad, claiming he would "do anything" to remain in the Socceroos side.

The former Everton forward played 66 minutes in Australia's crucial 3-1 play-off win against Honduras on Wednesday, helping his country to book their place in Russia next year, having been left on the bench for the first leg in San Pedro Sula due to an ankle injury.

And Cahill's attentions quickly turned to what he must do to appear at a fourth consecutive finals, having played only 60 minutes in the A-League this season.

"Now I've got to make some big decisions," he told Fox Sports at full-time when asked about his international future. "I need game time.

"This is all I wanted. I knew it was only a matter of time.

"Never close a door on something like this because I would do anything to stay a part of this team."

Cahill is Australia's all-time record scorer with 50 international goals.