Cahill: Chelsea dressing room delighted for Batshuayi

Gary Cahill said that Chelsea’s entire dressing room is happy that Michy Batshuayi immediately silenced the doubters after he was criticised following a poor display against Crystal Palace.

Batshuayi came on the the 61st minute against Watford and scored two goals to help turn the match from 1-2 down to a 4-2 win in favour of the Blues.

Chelsea have risen up the table to fourth and Cahill says that Batshuayi’s goals on Saturday will be a boost to him as he fights for minutes on the pitch.

“Yeah, I’m sure that himself he feels he’s got things to prove and, as a player, that’s exactly how you respond – he’s come on and changed the game for us, scored two goals and arguably won us the game," Cahill said at Stamford Bridge.

"I’m very pleased for him and I’m sure the manager and the staff are everyone are pleased for him. When you have a sticky patch, to do that is the best way to respond so fantastic and for strikers it’s all about scoring goals.

