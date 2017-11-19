Cahill warns Man City there is 'still a long way to go' in Premier League race

Gary Cahill does not expect Manchester City's "full steam ahead" form to last the whole season, insisting Chelsea can still catch up as there is a "long way to go".

Still unbeaten after 12 games, City are eight points ahead of nearest rivals Manchester United, with reigning champions Chelsea a further point behind, and they are already being touted by many as favourites to win the title.

Cahill believes such talk is premature, though, and is confident the Blues have enough time to catch up with City should their performances dip over the course of the campaign.

"They've started off full steam ahead and that’s great for them, but we’re not even at Christmas yet, so let’s just hold fire and see how they get on," the centre-back told Chelsea's website.

"They look fantastic at the moment and we have taken a fair bit of criticism at times this season, but we’ve had three clean sheets on the bounce in the league now, it was a great performance and we’ve got a long way still to go."

