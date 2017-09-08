Calm and collected: Bernardo Silva ready to make his name in the Premier League with Manchester City

Some footballers are different in person from how they are on the pitch, but Bernardo Silva is not. Almost everything that makes him one of the best players in Europe – the obvious intelligence, the imagination, the confidence and precision, in saying what he means to say, doing what he means to do – comes across just from talking to him after training on Friday afternoon.

The Premier League has only seen 94 minutes of Silva so far, spread across three appearances, two from the bench, one from the start. But it already feels as if he could be the next big star of English football. He certainly has the talent, the personality and the manager to give him the best chance.

Because what stands out about Silva more than anything else is that he thinks quickly and learns quickly. He was a star at school who started a degree at the University of Lisbon before his professional football career at Benfica got in the way. He found his way to the first team there blocked so he left home for Monaco. Within two years, at the age of 22, he was the creative brain of the most entertaining team in Europe, embarrassing both Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester City themselves on their way to the Champions League semi-finals.

If you can’t beat them, buy them, and this summer City paid Monaco the best part of £100m on Silva and his good friend Benjamin Mendy. The deal for Silva came at the very start of the summer, City getting in ahead of Manchester United to tie him up on 27 May. It all happened so fast, with Silva insulated from any discussion while he was still starring for Monaco.

“I don’t know what happened before the season ended,” Silva recalls. “My agent [Jorge Mendes] told me he was not talking with me about any possible transfers before the season ends. I knew I might leave Monaco, but my agent always told me to be calm. If anything good would arrive for me, he would take care of me.”

City bid an initial £43m and soon enough they had their man. “When the season ended, my agent gave me the options and said City were very interested,” Silva says . “You cannot say no to a club like Man City, I did not think twice.”

That was the week after the season ended, but Silva did not arrive in Manchester for pre-season until 1 August, having played for Portugal in the Confederations Cup first. Pep Guardiola’s football is famously complex, demanding his players understand his principles and memorise his details, “attacking and defending, in all the game phases,” as Silva puts it. But there is no doubt, from Guardiola or from Silva himself, that he would learn it soon enough.

View photos Silva has settled quickly into Premier League life (Getty) More

“My first conversation [with Guardiola] was when I arrived here, he just told me to by myself, that I would get adapted to his way,” Silva recalls. He feels up to speed already. “It has only been one month, but I have already learned the way he wants to play, the way it works.”

Training is one thing but matches are another. He came off the bench against Brighton and Everton, and two weeks ago Guardiola trusted him from the start, in an inside-right role in a 4-3-3 formation. He showed everything that makes him so good: the chessboard vision of the pitch, the change of pace, the adhesive left foot that makes his team-mates call him ‘bubblegum’.

The one thing Silva has to learn is the physical side. He is only 5ft 8in and he is slight, not stocky. He does not look obviously well-equipped for the frantic dodgem-ball of the Premier League. And yet he does not give any sense in conversation that this will be slightest problem. He knows the issues and will be ready soon enough.

Read More