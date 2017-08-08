I came back to South Africa at the right time, says Bidvest Wits midfielder Daylon Claasen

Claasen joined the PSL champions following his return from Europe, and he is keen to make up for lost time

Bidvest Wits midfielder Daylon Claasen hopes to revive his career in South Africa after spending much of last season on the bench for German side 1860 Munich.

“I never played that much, but I don’t like to talk about that. It’s in the past and I don’t want to dwell on it,” Claasen told SowetanLive.

The 27-year-old left the county in 2008 as a teenager after graduating from Ajax Cape Town’s academy.

He went on to play for Belgian side Lierse SK followed with a spell at Polish outfit Lech Poznan before turning out with 1860 Munich in Germany.

“There were a few injuries. Towards the end I had a bit of an Achilles injury, but it’s in the past,” Claasen said.

The Klerksdorp-born player, who was linked with a move to Kaizer Chiefs before joining the Students, is determined to reach his full potential under Gavin Hunt.

“I am working on (consistency). Every day I’m trying to see how I need to stay fit and healthy. Things that I used to do I’m trying not to do them now, in terms of my lifestyle and how it can affect me. You know, like growing up you’ve got more energy. So, growing older you know how your body feels if it’s tired," Claasen continued.

“Moving back, I just felt that the three years at 1860 were not the way I would have liked, and that this was the right time for me to come home,” Claasen said.

“South African football is evolving, and I just wanted to come back at a stage where I could compete and still improve in SA,” Claasen concluded.