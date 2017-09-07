‘We came very close to Musa’- Hull City's Leonid Slutsky

The Tigers’ gaffer has declared his failed attempt at securing the signature of the Nigeria international

Hull City coach Leonid Slutsky has confirmed his effort at bringing Ahmed Musa to KCOM Stadium before the closure of the transfer window.

The 24-year-old endured a torrid time at his first season with Leicester City as his playing time was limited, featuring in 21 games with 14 of them from the bench.

He admitted that the pacy forward wants to prove his worth with the Foxes this term before thinking of a possible move away from the King Power Stadium.

“We came very close to Musa, but not each decision depends on me or the club. I think maybe he wants to prove himself at Leicester and he needs one more attempt,” Slutsky told Hull Mail.

“He thought a lot and finally his decision was to stay at Leicester.

“The final decision was at midday on deadline day and we didn’t have a chance to change Musa for another option.”

Musa will be hoping to impress Leicester boss, Craig Shakespeare when they clash with Chelsea in the English Premier League on Saturday.