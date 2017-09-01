Cameroon born youngster Moukoko called up by Germany

Cameroon born youngster Youssoufa Moukoko has been called up Germany’s U/16 National team after an impressive run which has seen him score eight goals in three games for Borussia Dortmund’s U17 Bundesliga side.

The 12-year-old attacker was born in Cameroon and his father took him to Germany, Hamburg in 2014.

In Hamburg, he played for 2nd division side FC St. Pauli’s U/15 side and scored 21 goals in 12 games when he was only 11.

In the summer of 2016, he left St. Pauli and signed for Dortmund’s U/15 where he smashed 33 goals in 21 games.

This season he was promoted to Dortmund's under-17 side and netted a brace in Dortmund’s 3-0 victory against SG Unterrath in the first game of the season.

This is where Moukoko made an impression on DFB coach Michael Feichtenbeiner who included him in his 22 men squad for the international matches against Austria on 11 and 13 September.

Born in 2004, Moukoko was registered by his father him at the German consulate in Yaounde -soon after he was born- so he can have German birth certificate.

The burly center-forward is very fast, has great technique, dribbling skills and packs a powerful shot and has already been dubbed the 'next Samuel Eto'o'.