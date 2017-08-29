Cameroon commence training for Nigeria clash

Hugo Broos’ men began preparation for their Fifa World Cup qualifiers against the Super Eagles after having their first work out on Monday in Yaounde

Cameroon’s senior national team had their first training session on Monday evening ahead of Friday’s 2018 Fifa World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria in Uyo.

The reigning African Kings had 10 of 23 invited players in their first training session at the Military Stadium.

Georges Mandjeck, Adolphe Teikeu, Jules Goda, Castelleto Jean Charles, Fabrice Olinga, Arnaud Djoum, Benjamin Moukandjo, Christian Bassogog, Georges Bokwe and Frantz Pangop were part of the session.

Captain Moukandjo and his mates will continue their two-session daily training on Tuesday morning and evening at the pitch of Mont Febe Hotel.

However, Hugo Broos expects the arrival of yet-to-arrive 13 players in subsequent training before heading for Uyo.