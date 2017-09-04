Cameroon will do everything possible to defeat Nigeria, says Sebastien Siani

Following their humiliating defeat against Gernot Rohr’s men in Uyo, the KV Ostende midfielder has vowed that the wounded Lions will retaliate

Sebastien Siani has vowed to do absolutely everything in his power to ensure Cameroon defeat Nigeria in Monday’s qualifier.

The Indomitable Lions head to Stade Ahmadou-Ahidjo following their 4-0 defeat to the Super Eagles – and they hope to grind out a result despite their fading World Cup qualification hopes.

But Siani insisted that they have taken the Uyo disappointment behind them and are looking for a positive outing against Gernot Rohr’s men.

“We have to do everything to possible to win the game,” he told media.

“Against Nigeria, we must play as a team and do the basic things, play easy and simple football.

“The African Cup of Nations and Confederations Cup are over and all we are thinking about is [the game against Nigeria] and get the much-needed result.

“The most important thing is to come back [despite the embarrassing first leg] like we did before the 2017 Afcon. We will play simple, stay humble and motivate ourselves.”



Cameroon are third in Group B with two points from three games – seven points behind leaders Nigeria.