Cameroon’s Hugo Broos counts on experience against Nigeria

The Indomitable Lions boss expects his side to play with surgical precision against the Super Eagles in Uyo

Cameroon head coach Hugo Broos found a novel way of explaining the potential gulf between his men and Nigeria’s in Friday’s World Cup qualifier.

The reigning African champions take on Gernot Rohr’s men at Uyo’s Godswill Akpabio Stadium, and defeat would do a great damage on their World Cup qualification ambition.

This re-imagined Cameroon have excelled in Gabon, winning the Afcon title as the likes of Christian Bassogog, Vincent Aboubakar and Benjamin Moukandjo earning rave reviews.

And Broos told a pre-match conference any labels of youthful naivety would not be found in his team against the Super Eagles.

“We are four points behind and we know that if we lose points [on Friday], it will be finished,” he said.

“We had a great experience at the Africa Cup of Nations and Confederations Cup, so we hope that helps us to play a very good game even if we are under pressure.

“We are a little more experienced than the Nigerian team. Though the Confederation Cup was not good but it was a great experience.

“But on Friday, it will be more than just experience. There will be fighting, there will be quality and a little bit of luck but it was good for my team that we played those two big tournaments in six months.”