Cameroon has to improve conditions ahead of 2019 Afcon

I spent my first night in Cameroon sleeping back against the wall on a wooden table at the Ekok border post. Due to a government-imposed curfew, I and eight other Nigerian journalists who travelled to report the 2018 World Cup qualifier between the Indomitable Lions and the Super Eagles were left at the mercy of the elements as we counted the long clock hours until dawn broke and we were finally allowed into the country of Roger Milla.

We crossed the Mfum River from the Nigerian side of the border after seven in the evening with hopes of making it into Cameroon after a long trip from Uyo. But we would be locked out by a tough female officer who insisted that she had orders from ‘the commissioner’ not to open the gates. So we were joined by many other Cameroonians as well as the Nigeria Football Supporters Club who arrived in a convoy around 4 a.m.

The reception we received from border police was far from cordial and as we made our way into the country, we were stopped by immigration police every 10 kilometres who asked to see our documents. We were able to avoid paying bribes at the several stops due to our press affiliations.

We made our way to Bamenda, the major city of the North-West Region in hopes of finding transportation to the capital, Yaounde. This was where our frustration heightened. By the time we arrived in Bamenda at a few minutes past 10 a.m, all the luxury buses going to Yaounde were filled up and about to take off. It was a surprise to find out that no small vehicles travelled the route to the capital except the big buses.

View photos Travel in Cameroon More

The driver of the Toyota Sienna that brought us from Ekok advised us to go via Bafoussam, a city closer to Yaounde. There we were certain of finding regular fares throughout the day. The trip to Bafoussam that was supposed to last two hours extended into three and a half hours due to the terrible roads connecting both cities. But once we found a bus in Bafoussam, the rest of the trip to Yaounde was smooth on a rather good road network and ended after 36 hours.

And then we repeated the journey on Tuesday after the 1-1 draw on Monday night.

Cameroon, a country of scenic rustic communities that is often described as Africa in miniature, will host the 2019 Africa Cup of Nations, all things being equal. The five-time African champions last hosted the tournament in 1972 and one of the last benefits gained from Issa Hayatou was to hand both the men and women’s continental championships to his country. The Women Cup of Nations was held successfully earlier this year.

View photos Transport in Cameroon More

Read More