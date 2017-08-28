Cameroon must defeat Nigeria, says Christian Bassogog

The Henan Jianye forward is aware of the importance of Friday's encounter and has stressed that the team need to triumph over the Super Eagles

Christian Bassogog has insisted that Cameroon cannot afford to spill against Nigeria in their quest to claim a place in next year’s Fifa World Cup.

The reigning African champions currently sit second in Group B after two draws, and the 21-year-old has made it clear that they desperately need a victory to stand a chance of qualifying to Russia 2018.

"Nigeria are a strong team,” Bassogog told Fifa website.

“They have very good players and many of them are playing in Europe. But we must defeat them if we are to maintain our qualifying hopes.

“We should take the game to them. We need to fight to defeat them.”

Bassogog who enjoyed watching legendary Samuel Eto’o while growing up also applauded the steady growth of the Indomitable Lions under Belgian tactician, Hugo Broos.

"Our players are young, but we are strong as a team," he continued

"He is a good coach. He knows what the players are good at so he can get the best out of us. In this team, everyone has his chance.

“These are matches I want to win. We are not in an ideal position but these are qualifying games for the World Cup. I will do my utmost to help our team.”