Cameroon vs Nigeria: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Nigeria can all but guarantee their place at next summer's World Cup finals by defeating Cameroon at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the third round of African qualifying and should they win in the Cameroonian capital, they will have secured their spot in Russia.

Even if Zambia win, a Nigeria victory would leave them needing to win all their remaining games and scoring aplenty to overturn a wide gulf in goal difference in order to reel Gernot Rohr’s team in.

Game Cameroon vs Nigeria Date Monday, Sept. 4 Time 18:00 WAT / 1:00 ET

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

View photos Christian Bassogog and Ogenyi Onazi More

In the Nigeria, the game will be available to watch live on television on Super Sport 3 Nigeria, as well as being available to stream online using the BT Sport app.

Nigeria TV channel Online stream SuperSport 3 Nigeria BT Sport Player

In Cameroon, the match will be available to watch live on television (SuperSport 3 Africa) or using an online stream.

US TV channel Online stream SuperSport 3 Africa BT Sport Player, beIN SPORTS

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Nigeria players Goalkeepers Ezenwa, Alampasu, Ajiboye Defenders Echiejile, Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Aina Midfielders Mikel, Onazi, Ogu, Ndidi, Agu, Oghenekaro Forwards Musa, Moses, Simon, Ighalo, Iheanacho, Nwakaeme

Nigeria have a number of options to choose from in this decisive encounter while Anthony Nwakaeme could make his international bow.

The Super Eagles tend to stick to the starting line-up that silenced Cameroon 4-0 in the first leg, with a back four and a midfield anchored by captain John Obi Mikel, while Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the attack.

Potential starting XI: Ezenwa, Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile, Onazi, Ndidi, Mikel, Moses, Simon, Ighalo

Position Cameroon players Goalkeepers Ondoa, Bokwe, Goda Defenders Ngadeu, Teikeu, Mabouka, Castelleto, Leuko, Fai, Banana, Nouhou, Midfielders Djoum, Mandjeck, Siani, Anguissa Forwards Choupa, Aboubakar, Moukandjo, Bassogog, Toko, Nsame, Ngamaleu, Olinga

Coach Hugo Broos is likely to ring some changes in his team as he hopes for a decent result at home.

Not minding the alterations, Fabrice Ondoa, Vincent Aboubakar and Christian Bassogog are expected to retain their places in the starting line-up.

Potential starting XI: Ondoa; Mabouka, Fai, Teikeu, Ngadeu; Anguissa, Siani, Djoum, Moukandjo, Bassogog; Aboubakar.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

View photos Odion Ighalo and Michael Ngadeu More

Cameroon are 27/20 favourites to win, according to Nairabet , with Nigeria priced at 39/20 to overcome the Indomitable Lions. A draw is available at 23/10.

Click here to see the full list of markets available for the World Cup qualifier between Cameroon and Nigeria

GAME PREVIEW

View photos Ikechukwu Ezenwa More

Read More