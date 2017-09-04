Cameroon vs Nigeria: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Nigeria can all but guarantee their place at next summer's World Cup finals by defeating Cameroon at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé on Monday evening.

The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the third round of African qualifying and should they win in the Cameroonian capital, they will have secured their spot in Russia.

Even if Zambia win, a Nigeria victory would leave them needing to win all their remaining games and scoring aplenty to overturn a wide gulf in goal difference in order to reel Gernot Rohr’s team in.

Game Cameroon vs Nigeria Date Monday, September 4 Time 18:00 BST / 13:00 ET

In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and will be available to stream online using the BT Sport app.

Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast live on television or online in the US, but Goal will be providing updates here.

SQUADS & TEAM NEWS

Position Nigeria players Goalkeepers Ezenwa, Alampasu, Ajiboye Defenders Echiejile, Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Aina Midfielders Mikel, Onazi, Ogu, Ndidi, Agu, Oghenekaro Forwards Musa, Moses, Simon, Ighalo, Iheanacho, Nwakaeme

Nigeria have a number of options to choose from in this decisive encounter while Anthony Nwakaeme could make his international bow.

The Super Eagles are likely to stick to the starting line-up that silenced Cameroon 4-0 in the first game, with a back-four and a midfield anchored by captain John Obi Mikel, while Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the attack.

Potential starting XI: Ezenwa, Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile, Onazi, Ndidi, Mikel, Moses, Simon, Ighalo.

Position Cameroon players Goalkeepers Ondoa, Bokwe, Goda Defenders Ngadeu, Teikeu, Mabouka, Castelleto, Leuko, Fai, Banana, Nouhou, Midfielders Djoum, Mandjeck, Siani, Anguissa Forwards Choupa, Aboubakar, Moukandjo, Bassogog, Toko, Nsame, Ngamaleu, Olinga

Coach Hugo Broos is likely to ring some changes in his team as he hopes for a decent result at home.

Not minding the alterations, Fabrice Ondoa, Vincent Aboubakar and Christian Bassogog are expected to retain their places in the starting line-up.

Potential starting XI: Ondoa; Mabouka, Fai, Teikeu, Ngadeu; Anguissa, Siani, Djoum, Moukandjo, Bassogog; Aboubakar.

BETTING & MATCH ODDS

Despite losing heavily in the last game, Cameroon are slight favourites to win at 8/5, according to dabblebet, with Nigeria priced at 13/8 to triumph.

GAME PREVIEW

