Cameroon vs Nigeria: TV channel, free stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Nigeria can all but guarantee their place at next summer's World Cup finals by defeating Cameroon at Stade Ahmadou Ahidjo, Yaoundé on Monday evening.
The Super Eagles are unbeaten in the third round of African qualifying and should they win in the Cameroonian capital, they will have secured their spot in Russia.
Even if Zambia win, a Nigeria victory would leave them needing to win all their remaining games and scoring aplenty to overturn a wide gulf in goal difference in order to reel Gernot Rohr’s team in.
|Cameroon vs Nigeria
|Monday, September 4
|18:00 BST / 13:00 ET
TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM
In the UK, the game will be available to watch live on television on BT Sport 2 and will be available to stream online using the BT Sport app.
|BT Sport 2
|BT Sport Player
Unfortunately, the game will not be broadcast live on television or online in the US, but Goal will be providing updates here.
|N/A
|N/A
SQUADS & TEAM NEWS
|Goalkeepers
|Ezenwa, Alampasu, Ajiboye
|Defenders
|Echiejile, Abdullahi, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Awaziem, Ebuehi, Aina
|Midfielders
|Mikel, Onazi, Ogu, Ndidi, Agu, Oghenekaro
|Forwards
|Musa, Moses, Simon, Ighalo, Iheanacho, Nwakaeme
Nigeria have a number of options to choose from in this decisive encounter while Anthony Nwakaeme could make his international bow.
The Super Eagles are likely to stick to the starting line-up that silenced Cameroon 4-0 in the first game, with a back-four and a midfield anchored by captain John Obi Mikel, while Odion Ighalo is expected to lead the attack.
Potential starting XI: Ezenwa, Shehu, Troost-Ekong, Balogun, Echiejile, Onazi, Ndidi, Mikel, Moses, Simon, Ighalo.
|Ondoa, Bokwe, Goda
|Ngadeu, Teikeu, Mabouka, Castelleto, Leuko, Fai, Banana, Nouhou,
|Djoum, Mandjeck, Siani, Anguissa
|Choupa, Aboubakar, Moukandjo, Bassogog, Toko, Nsame, Ngamaleu, Olinga
Coach Hugo Broos is likely to ring some changes in his team as he hopes for a decent result at home.
Not minding the alterations, Fabrice Ondoa, Vincent Aboubakar and Christian Bassogog are expected to retain their places in the starting line-up.
Potential starting XI: Ondoa; Mabouka, Fai, Teikeu, Ngadeu; Anguissa, Siani, Djoum, Moukandjo, Bassogog; Aboubakar.
GAME PREVIEW
Nigeria are unbeaten after three games to lead Group B and they will be eager to take advantage in the race for World Cup qualification when they take to the field in Yaounde.
The first leg ended in disaster for Hugo Broos’ men as they bowed 4-0 – a result which severely dented their chances of qualifying for Russia 2018.
Theoretically, the Indomitable Lions blew their World Cup chance in Uyo but they will be out in full force to banish their sore memories.
However, if their previous meeting in Godswill Akpabio Stadium is any indication of what is to come on Monday, there will be plenty of caution applied to proceedings.
Indeed, the hosts' task has been made somewhat more difficult following the crises rocking the Cameroon Football Federation.
Nonetheless, with the prize of automatic qualification likely going to the Super Eagles should they win and with Cameroon still fancying their chances, it is sure to be an engaging battle.