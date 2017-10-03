Cameroonian striker Christ Mbondi fails to earn Kaizer Chiefs deal

The Soweto giants, who have been inconsistent this season, may have to wait until January to sign a reliable striker

PSL giants Kaizer Chiefs have reportedly decided against signing Cameroonian striker Christ Mbondi.

The 25-year-old marksman began training with Amakhosi two weeks ago along with his countryman Julien Ebah.

However, former Les Astres striker Ebah, could not impress the Chiefs technical team and he stopped training with the Naturena-based side last week.

According to the latest reports, Mbondi has also failed to please Amakhosi head coach Steve Komphela and he will not be offered a contract.

The Soweto giants are expected to continue their search for a quality striker, who can help the team win the PSL title for the first time since 2015.

Ghanaian forwards Winnful Kwaku Cobbinah and Stephen Sarfo have been linked with Amakhosi.

Accra Hearts of Oak frontman Cobbinah and Berekum Chelsea player recently helped Ghana win the 2017 Wafu Cup of Nations.



Chiefs will have to wait until January, 2018 to sign either striker as they are currently contracted to their respective teams.



