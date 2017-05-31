Canada coach Octavio Zambrano wants Patrice Bernier to delay retirement

MONTREAL — It wasn’t the first time new Canadian national team coach Octavio Zambrano got to see a Montreal Impact game at Stade Saputo, and it wasn’t the first time he got to see Patrice Bernier dazzle.

Winning 4-2 on Tuesday, the Impact held on for a 5-4 victory on aggregate against the Vancouver Whitecaps. They advanced to the Canadian Championship final, where they will meet either Toronto FC or the Ottawa Fury. Once again, it was Bernier, the Impact's 37-year-old captain, who played a key role for the team.

It wasn’t just Bernier's superb assist for the decisive fourth goal—skillfully evading two Vancouver defenders before delivering a cross to Anthony Jackson-Hamel, who volleyed under the crossbar — that caught Zambrano's eye, but the midfielder was also seemingly everywhere on the field, spraying passes, covering ground and breaking up play.

Zambrano has been impressed with Bernier and sees him as an important member of his roster, and not just for the short term. Bernier has been called up for the upcoming friendly against Curacao in Montreal and will play in the Gold Cup later this summer, but Zambrano also hopes to count on the Quebec native for the early rounds of 2022 World Cup qualifying, which will likely start in the summer and fall of 2019.

There's one issue though. Bernier turns 38 in September, and announced earlier this year that he will retire at the end of the season. Zambrano, a native of Ecuador and former coach of the LA Galaxy, will do all he can to convince him to hold off retirement.

“He shouldn’t retire, because he’s still good, he’s one of the best players on the field,” Zambrano told Goal . “The last time I was here I saw him play and he was probably the best player on the field and now that I see him I voted him as the best player from the Montreal team.

"I don’t see that when a player is at the top or at the top of his performance level, why should he think about quitting? This happens usually when it’s crystal clear that a player no longer has it, but he still has a lot more to give.”

View photos Octavio Zambrano Canada More

View photos Ballou Jean-Yves Tabla Kofi Opare Montreal Impact D.C. United More

View photos Alphonso Davies Vancouver Whitecaps More

