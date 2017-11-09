Canada Women vs USA Women: TV channel, stream, kick-off time, odds & match preview

Canada's women will host the United States on Thursday in the first game of an end-of-year doubleheader.

After this meeting at BC Place in Vancouver, Canada, the two countries will face off at the Avaya Stadium in San Jose, California on Sunday.

Both teams are continuing their preparations for the next Women's World Cup in 2019, with qualification set to begin next April.

Game Canada vs USA Date Thursday, November 9 Time 22:00 ET / 19:00 PT

TV CHANNEL & LIVE STREAM

Christine Sinclair Canada More

In Canada, the match will be available to watch live on television on TSN1 and by stream via TSN Go.

UK TV channel Online stream TSN1 TSN Go

In the US, the match will be available to watch live on television on ESPN2 and by stream via WatchESPN.