Canelo matches Golovkin as both weigh in at 160lbs

There is little to choose between Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin, who both recorded 160lbs at the weigh-in.

Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin both tipped the scales at exactly 160 pounds during Friday's weigh-in ahead of their hotly-anticipated clash.

Title-holder GGG, a more natural middleweight, was always expected to come in at the limit, but Canelo - who has fought at welterweight in the past - has matched his rival pound for pound.

Both men looked in peak condition ahead of their blockbuster meeting in Las Vegas on Saturday, when Golovkin will put his perfect 37-0 record on the line against the Mexican (49-1-1).

The pair went eye-to-eye in the traditional pre-fight pose before addressing questions from on-stage reporters.

"I feel great. Big thanks to my fans!" said Golovkin. "I'll see you tomorrow, only God knows [what will happen]."

"I'm going to show him who Canelo really is," responded Alvarez. "I'm happy for all the love from these fans and I'll give them 100 per cent like I always do.

"They [Golovkin's camp] can say all they want, but tomorrow all those words go out the window."

By using Yahoo, you agree that we and our partners may use cookies for purposes such as customising content and advertising. See our Privacy Policy to learn more; Yahoo is now part of ‘Oath’ and a member of the Verizon family of companies. As of 15 September 2017, we plan to share some user information within our new family. Learn more