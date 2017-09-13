Canelo vows to knock out Golovkin

As anticipation rises ahead of Saul 'Canelo' Alvarez's bout with Gennady Golovkin, the Mexican has promised to make GGG hit the deck.

Gennady Golovkin comes into his super-bout with Saul Alvarez boasting an unbeaten record, but Canelo is promising to put an end to that in the most emphatic fashion.

The duo face off at Las Vegas' T-Mobile Arena on Saturday in a highly anticipated middleweight fight, where GGG will put his host of belts - and his 37-0 record - on the line.

All but four of Golovkin's wins have come by knockout, but Canelo - whose only defeat in 51 previous professional appearances came against Floyd Mayweather Jr - is no stranger to stopping his opponents early.

"I can assure you that I will do my part and I will do my best to give you all a beautiful fight. The most important thing for me is victory," the Mexican told reporters at Vegas' famous MGM Grand.

"I always prepare myself to give the best. I want this for my people, my team, for my country. And that's what I'm going to do this Saturday.

"I'm going to go in there and win the fight. I prepared myself for the knockout. Look, anything can happen in this fight. But that's what I've prepared for - to knock him out."

At 35, Golovkin is eight years the senior of Canelo, but the Kazakh insists he is feeling as good as ever and believes he can continue to box into his fifth decade.

"I feel great at this age. Seriously, I don't know, just my training every day, I'm just the same," he said.

"Just my sparring is the same, like my speed, my power, I don't lose. I feel like 10 years ago. Like right now I'm 35, but I feel like 25. Maybe inside, maybe right now I'm younger than Canelo. I feel like 25.

"Maybe [I'll retire at] like 40, five years more.

"This is boxing. Every day is difficult and dangerous. Right now I feel great. Everything's good. My family and my team support me. I feel very comfortable. So probably, yeah, five years more."