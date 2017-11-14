Canelo vs Golovkin II: Alvarez's rematch with GGG may not be next, admits Oscar De La Hoya

Oscar De La Hoya has hinted that Canelo Alvarez’s ordered rematch with Gennady Golovkin may not go ahead immediately, with the Mexican also considering other options.

Alvarez is booked in to fight on Cinco de Mayo in May and in September next year, with the 27-year-old stalling on the rematch with GGG after the controversial draw in September of this year.

Fans and pundits vehemently contested the decision made by the judges on that night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, leading to the WBC ordering a rematch between the two fighters with Golovkin comfortably ahead most scorecards – except the ones that mattered.

Canelo stalled on the initial fight for two years which was proposed for the first time in 2015 and it is likely that he will do so again in the hope that the Kazakh loses more of his power as he ages given he will be 36 by next September.

“They’re ongoing,” said De La Hoya about the Canelo talking on Golovkin again. “They’re slow, nothing concrete. We haven’t discussed any details. The fight has to be made. Triple G wants it. Canelo wants it. Golden Boy [Promotions] wants it. After December, hopefully we’ll sit down and discuss when and where it’ll take place.”

However, while fans are clamouring for the rematch as soon as possible, De La Hoya has hinted they might be disappointed as he listed other possible opponents for the Cino de Mayo date, with Britain’s Billy Joe Saunders one of the names in the frame.

“There’s Danny Jacobs, and then you have Lemieux vs. Saunders, which is a very interesting fight,” he said when asked of other potential opponents. “So, you never know.

Golovkin and Canelo may not meet again until September (Getty) More

“Whatever the fans want is what we’ll try to make. I know as a promoter the fight has to be made.

“That’s the reason why we’ve already reserved Cinco de Mayo for Canelo, and we’ve reserved September for Canelo. Whatever Canelo wants. We’re going to sit down in the next couple of weeks and discuss future plans.”