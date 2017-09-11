Canelo vs Golovkin is a perfect 50-50 contest and truly a fight of the decade

Long before they became famous as boxers, rich beyond their dreams and viewed with admiration by everybody in the business, both Gennady Golovkin and Saul Alvarez were tiny scrappers in two very different worlds.

As a boy boxer in Kazakhstan little Gennady, weighing about 5 stone dripping wet, started to collect his first glitzy trophies when he was 11 and finished his amateur life with close to 400 contests. "I have hundreds of my fights on tapes from when I was a small boy and I still watch them when I'm in Kazakhstan," Golovkin told me. He was dominant and brutal at the end of his time in a vest, winning the World amateur title and losing in the 2004 Olympic final. He stopped half of his last fifty opponents, a truly remarkable feat in modern amateur boxing.

In Mexico Alvarez fought as an amateur but turned professional three months after his fifteenth birthday and entered an uneasy twilight world that exists in far too many countries where boys fight as men, against men and are often finished before their teenage years have ended. Alvarez was lucky, smart and tough. He survived, going 12 full rounds of three minutes each round for the first time when he was just 17 and one month, an age and a time when he should have been fighting three rounds of just two minutes. In Britain he would have still been too young to turn professional.

On Saturday night they fight in Las Vegas inside the T-Mobile Arena and the four middleweight belts, the money and the wrongs and rights have not once been mentioned during a refreshing build-up. It's all about the fight. The Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather event, at the same venue, was all about the cash, the projected pay-per-view figures and a green belt crafted from a dead alligator by an Italian leather worker somewhere in Milan. Nobody in their right mind claimed it was a fight, nobody can claim Saturday's fight is a pig circus and at the same time the dreary lament about Golovkin v Alvarez saving boxing is equally spurious; this is a fight that starts as contender for Fight of the Decade, an old-fashioned label seldom used in the relentless modern business where last receipts are more important than the fighting.

Canelo and Golovkin has all the hallmarks of a classic (Getty)

Golovkin is unbeaten in 37 fights as a professional, including a consecutive run of 19 world title fights, which started with a 58-second win in Panama in 2010. Only Danny Jacobs has heard the last bell in a championship fight and during Golovkin's reign 22 other boxers have held a segment of the middleweight world title and only three have dared fight him; it is a statistic that brutally defines what is wrong with boxing far more potently than people moaning about McGregor making 150 million dollars in a prize ring. One was a carnival attraction, the damning statistic is boxing's shame.

Alvarez has lost just the once in 51 fights when he was easily outpointed in 2013 by a composed Mayweather in an odd fight to watch and a horrible fight for Alvarez. "I made mistakes, I did things wrong, I was young," said Alvarez, his translator putting a bit of remorse and regret where there is still clearly a lot of pain. Since the loss Alvarez, who is now 27, has been ruthless, focused and looked impressive. He has left several opponents out cold, not dropped and stumbling but out with their eyes closed, their legs still and their heads being cradled by emergency ringside medics.

