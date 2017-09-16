Canelo vs Golovkin, Saunders vs Monroe Jr and Smith vs Skoglund guarantees a night of epic boxing drama

One of the biggest boxing nights this year features three excellent main events taking place in three different locations. In Las Vegas, Saul ‘Canelo’ Alvarez and Gennady Golovkin meet in a bout years in the making for three middleweight world title belts, while Billy Joe Saunders defends the fourth in London against Willie Monroe Jr.

Meanwhile, Callum Smith and Erik Skoglund battle as the super middleweight version of the World Boxing Super Series kicks off in Liverpool.

Despite the wide range of boxing available to watch this evening, most attention will deservedly be based on Las Vegas, where two world class boxers finally come to blows. Long considered as the man who will replace Floyd Mayweather as the highest earning boxer in the sport, Saul Alvarez has built an enviable career over the past 12 years.

The 27-year-old made his professional debut as a 15-year-old, and 51 fights later has become a three-time world champion across two weight categories. The flame haired Mexican has earned significant victories over the likes of Miguel Cotto, Austin Trout and Erislandy Lara, while he’s also made a habit of dismantling British opposition.

Amir Khan, Liam Smith, Ryan Rhodes and Matthew Hatton have all been beaten by Alvarez, whose lone loss came in 2013 against Floyd Mayweather.

Alvarez has certainly improved from that fight, which saw him tactically outclassed by an American who just knew far too much on the night. A move up in weight has seen him improve on his power, while his punch-picking and ring awareness remain world class. On form he’s capable of not just beating, but dominating most boxers, but Gennady Golovkin isn’t just a boxer, he’s a phenom.

A man blessed with the ability to appear both warm and dangerous at the same time, Golovkin is one of the most feared fighters of this era. Devastating power is casually mixed with underrated boxing skills, which earned him a silver medal at the 2004 Olympic Games, and an AIBA World Championships gold medal.

Crushing victories over the likes of Kell Brook, Martin Murray and David Lemieux signified his status as marauding beast, but he came incredibly close to being beaten in his last fight when he narrowly emerged victorious over Danny Jacobs.

Golovkin’s usual control was lacking in the bout, and Jacobs enjoyed success that previous opponents couldn’t even dream of. The American did have significant physical advantages over his Kazakh rival, but this was the first time Golovkin had looked not just vulnerable, but beatable.

With Alvarez approaching his peak and Golovkin seemingly a touch past his prime, the stage is set tonight for a contest that is hard to predict. Despite being the younger man by eight years, is Alvarez, who has already boxed 353 professional rounds really the fresher man? Is he big enough to beat a bonafide middleweight, and not a blown up welterweight or light middleweight?

