Cantlay wins three-man play-off to claim Shriners Open

Patrick Cantlay, 25, parred the second play-off hole to overcome Alex Cejka and Kim Meen-whee in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Patrick Cantlay earned his maiden PGA Tour victory by prevailing in a three-man play-off at the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open.

American golfer Cantlay posted a par on the second additional hole to overcome Alex Cejka and Kim Meen-whee in Las Vegas on Sunday.

Cantlay, who bogeyed his last two holes in regulation, shot a final-round four-under-par 67 to finish nine under alongside Cejka and Kim.

The 25-year-old then bogeyed the first play-off hole, but Cejka and Kim also dropped shots, forcing a second hole.

The trio again played 18 for their second play-off hole, and all three missed the fairway. Cantlay, sandwiched between two trees, hit an incredible shot just over the green, setting up an easy par.

Germany's Cejka, who shot an eight-under 63 in round four to make the play-off, missed his 20-footer for par to force a third extra hole.

South Korean Kim had already tapped in for double-bogey, which gave Cantlay his first win.

Patton Kizzire (64), J.T. Poston (66) and Chesson Hadley (68) finished tied for fourth at eight under.

Overnight leader J.J. Spaun double-bogeyed his last two holes to finish three shots off the pace alongside the likes of Graeme McDowell (66), Aaron Baddeley (68) and William McGirt (68).

Reigning champion Rod Pampling recorded a final-round 69 as he ended his title defence at even par.