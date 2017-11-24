Cantona criticises Mourinho's 'defensive' tactics: It's not Man Utd

The Frenchman claims to "love" the United boss but has suggested that he prefers watching the likes of Real Madrid and Barcelona

Eric Cantona has stated that while he loves Jose Mourinho, he would prefer to see his Manchester United side play more attacking football.

The Portuguese has come in for criticism for a perceived defensive style, particularly away from home, with the Red Devils having scored four goals in their last six matches on the road in all competitions.

United 5/1 to beat Brighton 3-0

Mourinho defended his tactics in his pre-match press conference on Friday although United legend Cantona believes he should adopt a more attacking approach.

He told BBC Radio Four: "He is playing in this defensive way, which is not the identity of Manchester United."

Asked if he would prefer Pep Guardiola to be in charge, he added: "Manchester United, it's like Barcelona. I love Mourinho. I like his charisma, he is very clever, he takes all the pressure on him. I said before he joined Manchester United, I love the man. And I love Guardiola too.

"Both are great, but I prefer attacking football, when it's more creative. It's the way I tried to play all my career.

"United are my club. They are my blood more than my club, but if I watch a game today I prefer more creative games.

"Like Barcelona or the Real Madrid of [Zinedine] Zidane, where you have players like [Luka] Modric or [Toni] Kroos who are the brains of the team."

United face Brighton in the Premier League on Saturday looking to bounce back following the 1-0 defeat to FC Basel in the Champions League.