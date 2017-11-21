Cape Town City 1-1 Baroka FC: Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele maintain top spot

Baroka's fairy tale run continues as they held Benni McCarthy's Cape Town City in their own backyard

Premiership action resumed on Tuesday following a three-week break when Cape Town City and Baroka FC squared off at the Cape Town Stadium.

City come off a three-week hiatus, while Bakgaga Ba Ga Mphahlele’s last encounter was just two weeks ago when they went down 1-0 to Bidvest Wits in the Telkom Knockout quarterfinals.

With high-stakes involved, second-placed Baroka made three changes from the side that went down to the Students, while City made only two from their narrow win over Free State Stars last time out.

There was optimum excitement as Aubrey Ngoma made the bench from his lengthy injury layoff, which created a huge buzz around the stadium.

The visitors made a promising start, going on the front foot as early as the 10th minute but Sipho Moeti’s long-range shot failed to find the initial target.

The game got off to a very tentative start, with neither side showing any initiative to pull the jugular and take full control.

City did pose a few problems to the visitors, but it was nothing worth noting nor did it bother Virgil Vries.

With half-time approaching, both sides couldn’t separate each other, despite a few late attempts at goal and went into the interval goalless.

The second half started the same way as the first, with the away side posing all the problems and answering all the questions with the game’s best two chances five minutes from resumption.

Sage Stephens abrogated Robin Ngalande’s header to break the deadlock, and moments later his defensive stall blocked Leonard Ntshangase’s effort from opening proceedings.

Ngalande was not to be denied this time when he rose highest to beat Stephens to give the league leaders the lead in the 54th minute.

City found the equalizer with arguably their first shot on target through teen sensation Craig Martin when he got on the end of Lyle Lakay’s delivery after 67 minutes.

The goals opened up the game, with chances flying in at either end but neither side was able to make it count.

The best moments fell to the hosts, but were undone by poor finishing as they missed the chance to leapfrog Kgoloko Thobejane's men to the top of the table.