Cape Town City 1-1 SuperSport United (2-4 pens): Ronwen Williams' penalty heroics breaks the Citizens hearts

Matsatsantsa showed their cup pedigree once again as they claimed the MTN 8 title on Saturday

A wounded SuperSport United need penalties to defeat a spirited Cape Town City in Durban on Saturday night.

SuperSport and Cape Town City locked horns in the MTN 8 final as they looked to secure their first piece of silverware of the 2017/2018 campaign.

Both clubs went into the encounter with a point to prove and the fact that Matsatsantsa were coached by the former City coach Eric Tinkler only spiced up matters even further. With so much hype surrounding the matchup between two of South Africa’s rising giants, both coaches opted for experience in their respective line-ups.

Tinkler continued to show consistency as he named an almost unchanged starting XI from the team which drew to Club Africain in the Caf Confederation Cup, while the Citizens coach Benni McCarthy brought in his tried and tested. Most notably, Teko Modise was given the nod to marshal the midfield alongside Mpho Matsi.

The game was played at an exciting tempo and the opening stages of the encounter saw SuperSport look to assert their authority early on. The attacking combination of Bradley Grobler and Jeremy Brockie was proving difficult to handle for the City defensive pairing of Robyn Johannes and Taariq Fielies but City keeper Shuaib Walter was up to the task as he foiled several of SuperSport’s dangerous attacks.

Meanwhile, at the other end Lehlohonolo Majoro had a glorious chance to give his side the lead following an exciting build-up. But the 31-year-old failed to guide Sibusiso Masina’s superb ball past Rowen Williams.

While SuperSport continued to dictate play, in the 23rd minute it was City who eventually broke the deadlock arguably against the run of play. Masina showed great composure as he poked his effort past a despairing Williams.

The goal certainly livened up the encounter to the excitement of a healthy Durban crowd in attendance. With 35 minutes played, SuperSport had a golden opportunity to grab an equaliser after Walters failed to deal with a SuperSport cross leading to Grobler being spectacularly denied by a block from Ebrahim Seedat.