Cape Town City 3-1 Platinum Stars: Benni McCarthy's charges brush aside Dikwena

Cape Town City claimed their third win on the trot in all competitions as they made light work of Dikwena in the Mother City

Letsie Koapeng's 25th minute penalty and strikes from Ayanda Patosi and Teko Modise each were enough to hand Cape Town City a comfortable 3-1 win over Platinum Stars to see them claim their second straight league win at a wet Cape Town Stadium on Wednesday night.

It was a slow start to the match as both teams looked to be cautious as it started raining really hard within the opening 15 minutes.

Dikwena wasted a glorious chance to go ahead when Abia Nale fluffed his volley, and the visitors were made to rue that chance minutes later.

City were first to get onto the scoresheet after 25 minutes. Koapeng converted from the spot after Lebogang Manyama was fouled inside the box.

With 41 minutes gone, possession was shared at 50-50 with only one shot on target.

The Citizens deservedly went into the interval leading Peter Butler's charges 1-0 as they maintained control of the game for much of the first half.

Coach Benni McCarthy made an early substitution at the start of the second period, taking off captain Manyama for Sibusiso Masina.

Patosi extended the hosts' lead in the 61st minute after a great pass from Masina, turning defenders inside out before placing the ball into the top corner to make it 2-0 to City.

Veteran midfielder Modise added a third for City on his debut in the 72nd minute shortly after coming off the bench in place of Mpho Matsi.

Robert Ng'ambi pulled one back for Stars in the 83rd minute with a looping header, but it was too little too late as the hosts held on to claim three vital points to go second on the log standings behind Maritzburg United two rounds of matches.