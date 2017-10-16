Cape Town City – Bloemfontein Celtic Preview: Benni McCarthy's men seek redemption after MTN8 loss

The Citizens take aim at Siwelele at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday night as they look to forget their MTN8 final defeat to SuperSport United

Cape Town City will look to put their MTN8 final disappointment behind them when they take on Bloemfontein Celtic in a PSL encounter at the Athlone Stadium on Tuesday.

The Citizens are still reeling from their Wafa Wafa defeat to SuperSport United on Saturday night at the Mosess Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

The Cape Town-based outfit led 1-0 for most of the match but Thabo Mnyamane equalized for Matsatsantsai in the 80th minute. The Tshwane side went on to clinch the title with a 4-2 penalty shootout win to deny the Gold and Blue Army their first piece of silverware of the new campaign.

On the league front, Benni McCarthy’s charges are on a good run of form after picking up back-to-back league wins. They claimed the bragging rights in the Ikapa Derby with a 2-0 win over city rivals Ajax Cape Town. Prior to that fixture, McCarthy’s team narrowly beat Polokwane City 1-0 in a drama-filled clash at the Cape Town Stadium.

The home side could move joint-top of the PSL standings with Baroka FC on goal difference if they come away with the maximum points against a Celtic side that goes into this tie unbeaten in their last two matches.

A blow for McCarthy however, is that he will be forced into ringing some changes as one of his key players in Mpho Matsi will miss the match due to suspension.

Despite their 4-2 thrashing by Kaizer Chiefs in the Macufe Cup recently, Siwelele have only lost a single match in their last three games in the league.

They went down 2-0 at home to the table-topping Bakgaga Ba Mphahlele before collecting a point on the road when they held Chippa United to a 0-0 draw.

Their last outing saw them shock PSL champions Bidvest Wits 1-0, thanks to an 81st minute strike by Roggert Nyundu.

Veselin Jelusic’s team could leapfrog Orlando Pirates into fourth spot with a win against the Citizens if the Buccaneers fail to pick up all the points against bottom-dwellers Platinum Stars on Wednesday.

Last season’s meetings between the two sides saw City take four points off Phunya Sele Sele. The first match ended in a 1-0 win for the then Eric Tinkler-led side with the reverse fixture ending in a goalless draw in Bloemfontein.