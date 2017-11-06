Cape Town City boss John Comitis quashes reports of a move for Khama Billiat

Cape Town City have recently been linked with Mamelodi Sundowns’ Khama Billiat and Danish-based midfielder Mandla Masango.

Billiat, whose contract is set to run out at the end of the 2017/2018 season is yet to commit his future to the Tshwane giants, and this has subsequently led to many reports linking him with moves locally and abroad. Most recently it was reported that City were monitoring the Zimbabwean’s situation, but according to club boss John Comitis, the Mother City-based outfit are not plotting a sensational swoop for Masndawana’s talisman.

“I’m sure everyone would be interested in a player like Khama Billiat, but right now he is not in our sights. He is not in my plans at the moment,” Comitis told The Star.

Meanwhile, Comitis also issued an update on reports suggesting that City are also interested in former Amakhosi star Masango. But while the chairman acknowledges his interest in bringing the 28-year-old back to South Africa, he admits that Randers’ asking price has proven a stumbling block.

“We spoke to Mandla,” Comitis acknowledged.

“The problem is that he is committed. The transfer fee that his club are asking is beyond our reach. Right now we can’t talk to Mandla since it is outside the transfer window, which means we can only talk to his club,” Comitis explained.

Furthermore, Comitis stated that despite the club’s recent struggles, coach Benni McCarthy has his complete backing, and believes that City’s recent slump which finally ended on Wednesday evening with victory over Free State Stars was due to a lack of goals.

“I have no reason to panic. Why should I panic? I’m number three on the log. I knew that this was going to come. Our problems are fixable. We believe in Benni and he has our full backing,” Comitis said.

"Our problem is that we are not scoring goals but it will eventually come right.”

“We do have good players in our team but they haven’t reached the levels of Manyama. Yes, the challengers are there. A player like Teko Modise is starting to show his quality. He is top footballer,” he concluded.