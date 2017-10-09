Cape Town City boss John Comitis warns Benni McCarthy not to swear

The Citizens have told McCarthy to control his temper ahead of the MTN 8 Cup final

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has issued a stern warning to head coach Benni McCarthy to control his temper ahead of their crunch MTN 8 Cup final against SuperSport United.

McCarthy has never been one to hold back his emotions, but after being caught on camera hurling profanities at the opposition during the Cape Derby against Ajax Cape Town, the 39-year-old has been told to watch his words especially considering McCarthy’s history with current Matsatsantsa coach Eric Tinkler.

While McCarthy was still a player at Orlando Pirates, he was embroiled in a public bust-up with Tinkler in 2012, and the former Uefa Champions League winner will need to be mindful when the two continue their rivalry on Saturday.

"He needs to be mindful that there are cameras and must select his words more carefully. We do not condone swearing. A game like that [the derby] can get heated but next time he should be more watchful," Comitis told The Sowetan.

Meanwhile, Comitis believes that the final will be a tightly contested affair, but despite their fairy tale run since their inception, he has called for more consistency.

"The final will be more smash-and-grab. We got off to a great start and right now we are looking to stabilise the squad and have more consistency," Comitis said.

"You can see that the team is maturing. At the beginning of the season we were worried about the stability because of the situation with Lebogang Manyama and Aubrey Ngoma who wanted to leave," he concluded.