Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama close to joining Turkish club Konyaspor

Goal can reveal that Cape Town City captain and Bafana Bafana midfielder Lebogang Manyama will be joining a Turkish side Konyaspor.

Manyama's representative Alfred Phiri – who played in Turkey - is said to be the instigator of the deal believed to be 90% complete at this stage.

The 26-year-old has been a subject talk of a possible transfer in this window period and his absence in City’s 1-0 win over Bidvest Wits in the MTN-8 last week fuelled the allegations which were further confirmed by the Citizens boss John Comitis yesterday.

The reigning PSL Footballer of the season also had an offer from an unmanned American side whilst domestically, Mamelodi Sundowns and Kaizer Chiefs were said to be rivalling each other for his services.

The player is currently on international duty in Cape Verde with Bafana and will have enough time to complete the deal even after the PSL transfer deadline tonight as the transfer deadline in Turkey closes on the 8th of September 2017.