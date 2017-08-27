Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama unaware of Konyaspor's interest

Manyama has been linked with a possible move to Konyaspor following an impressive season which saw him win the PSL Footballer of the Season award

Cape Town City captain Lebogang Manyama is oblivious of Turkish side Konyaspor's interested in his services.

“I’m not aware of those reports. I have not read any reports of a move to Turkey. You must call the boss (John Comitis) and he’ll be able to tell you more about this because I don’t have any knowledge of it,” Manyama told Goal.

City welcome Bidvest Wits in the MTN 8 semi-final first-leg on Sunday, and Manyama is fully focused on the encounter than reports surrounding his future.

“I’m just focused on the game with Wits which is crucial for us to do well,” Manyama said.

Manyama has reportedly been left out of the match day squad, fueling speculation that he could be on his way out at the club.

It's said his exclusion is due to injury concerns which has worried coach Benni McCarthy for the showdown with the defending champions.

With the transfer window closing next week Thursday, Manyama is pleased with their acquisitions thus far, adding they will provide the necessary stability to the side.

“We have made some very good signings that’s going to be very important for the team this season. It’s also very important that we help them settle in and improve, especially a player like (Ayanda) Patosi, who has never played in the PSL,” Manyama said.

“Given time, he will settle in and do well. We know he is tried and tested. I’m pretty sure he will help us with his good, well-documented expertise,” Manyama concluded.