Cape Town City have certainly proved Eric Tinkler wrong, boasts John Comitis

City face United in the MTN8 Cup final on Saturday, and Comitis feels Tinkler perhaps had doubts that they would replicate their last year's success

Cape Town City boss John Comitis has admitted that the club is concerned over the fitness of full-back Thamsanqa Mkhize ahead of the MTN 8 Cup final on Saturday.

Mkhize most recently starred on debut for Bafana Bafana as he helped them keep their 2018 Fifa World Cup hopes alive with victory over Burkina Faso, but he paid the price for his determination as he picked up a knock on the day.

Nonetheless, with City’s preparations for the crunch encounter against SuperSport United in full swing, City are sweating over the fitness of the 29-year-old Durban-born defender.

“There is a definite concern around Thami (Mkhize),” Comitis was quoted saying by the Cape Times.

“He picked up a knock in the Bafana game, and we are hoping that it’s not too serious. We are ready to go. Roland Putsche is back fit again and, if Thami’s okay, we will have a full complement available for selection,” he added.

“Last week, we tried not to think too much about the Cup final. We wanted to take the pressure off the players and then prepare in earnest this week. The City of Cape Town’s gesture in allowing us to use the Cape Town Stadium as a training venue to prepare for the final is fantastic. It allows the squad to prepare in a precise manner and to train properly. All of the players know what’s at stake," he said.

“At the end of the day, it’s not only about the club, but about the exposure for each and every one of them. Rest assured, both Benni (McCarthy) and I don’t have to worry about motivating the players,” he continued.

Meanwhile, there is an added impetus for City going into the encounter as the Citizens tackle a Matsatsantsa side mentored by their former coach Eric Tinkler.

“There is a little niggle, that’s for sure,” said Comitis.

“It’s not malicious or anything, because Eric (Tinkler) left amicably, but I think one the main reasons why he left City was because he perhaps thought that the team wouldn’t be able to sustain what they achieved in the first season. Well, we’ve certainly proved him wrong,” he concluded.